VPS for demo account

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Can you use MT5 virtual servers on demo account ? If so, can I then transfer it to a live account when I’m ready ? 
 
Christopher M A Holmes:
Can you use MT5 virtual servers on demo account ? If so, can I then transfer it to a live account when I’m ready ? 

Yes you can, you can also move your MQL5 VPS to another account here (Change account):

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions



 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Yes you can, you can also move your MQL5 VPS to another account here (Change account):

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions



Great , thanks for your quick response .
 
Christopher M A Holmes #:
Great , thanks for your quick response .
Do I have to reinstall the VPS when I change the input parameters of the EA that is being run in the VPS? Or does it update automatically. 
 
Christopher M A Holmes #:
Do I have to reinstall the VPS when I change the input parameters of the EA that is being run in the VPS? Or does it update automatically. 

For any change that you do in your EA settings in your local MT4/5 terminal, you need to migrate to your MQL5 VPS again, for them to take effect.

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