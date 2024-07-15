Trade got Stopped but candles never touched my Stop-Loss - What happened?
It is something about ask price and bid price:
- a sell opens at the bid price;
- the charts show bid prices only;
- the sell order's TP/SL will be triggered when the Ask / OrderClosePrice reaches it.
Hi there,
I placed a short trade on my demo account a few days ago. My trade went well on paper, yet MT5 stopped me even though no candle or wick never touched my SL level.
Have you seen that before and why do you think that is?
I attached pics taken on H1 and H4, but the same phenomenon applies to all timeframes.
Thanks all for your help
Have a green day
ScreenShot1 - H4
It look like a news event caused this issue. Was there any news?
Basically when there is a huge volatility, the difference between ask and bid (spread) widens alot and generate such graphs.
You buy at the Ask and sell at the Bid. Pending Buy Stop orders become market orders when hit by the Ask.
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Your buy order's TP/SL (or Sell Stop's/Sell Limit's entry) are triggered when the Bid / OrderClosePrice reaches it. Using Ask±n, makes your SL shorter and your TP longer, by the spread. Don't you want the specified amount used in either direction?
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Your sell order's TP/SL (or Buy Stop's/Buy Limit's entry) will be triggered when the Ask / OrderClosePrice reaches it. To trigger close at a specific Bid price, add the average spread.
MODE_SPREAD (Paul) - MQL4 programming forum - Page 3 #25
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The charts show Bid prices only. Turn on the Ask line to see how big the spread is (Tools → Options (control+O) → charts → Show ask line.)
Most brokers with variable spreads widen considerably at end of day (5 PM ET) ± 30 minutes.
My GBPJPY shows average spread = 26 points, average maximum spread = 134.
My EURCHF shows average spread = 18 points, average maximum spread = 106.
(your broker will be similar).
Is it reasonable to have such a huge spreads (20 PIP spreads) in EURCHF? - General - MQL5 programming forum (2022)
Hi there,
I placed a short trade on my demo account a few days ago. My trade went well on paper, yet MT5 stopped me even though no candle or wick never touched my SL level.
Have you seen that before and why do you think that is?
I attached pics taken on H1 and H4, but the same phenomenon applies to all timeframes.
Thanks all for your help
Have a green day
ScreenShot1 - H4
Spread spike.
Much appreciated
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Hi there,ScreenShot2 - H1
I placed a short trade on my demo account a few days ago. My trade went well on paper, yet MT5 stopped me even though no candle or wick never touched my SL level.
Have you seen that before and why do you think that is?
I attached pics taken on H1 and H4, but the same phenomenon applies to all timeframes.
Thanks all for your help
Have a green day
ScreenShot1 - H4