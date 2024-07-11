Moving Lines Between Bid & Ask Price

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Good Day, Please assist I have coded the two horizontal lines in between the Bid and Ask price line. I need the lines to move as the bid/ask price lines move. I tried the Objectmove() function and they only move when i recompile the file. Please assist how or what code I can use to solve the problem.



[Deleted]  
Please share all relevant code.
 
Yashar Seyyedin #:
Please see atatched
please see
[Deleted]  
Do you call it in OnInit or OnTick? You should call it in OnTick.

 
finally got the code right, you use the MqlTick function and call the function on the onTick() once complete
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