Moving Lines Between Bid & Ask Price
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Good Day, Please assist I have coded the two horizontal lines in between the Bid and Ask price line. I need the lines to move as the bid/ask price lines move. I tried the Objectmove() function and they only move when i recompile the file. Please assist how or what code I can use to solve the problem.