SL Moving not correctly
Nicolas Charles Christian Macary:
Hello,
I need some help please for a function. I have an EA, and when the SL moves, it only moves at the bid or ask price, like you can see in picture.
Below, i part of the code concern by the stop loss :
Can you help me please for that the SL moves at for example 30 pips?
Thanks.
Best Regards,
i attached a trailingstop code here
place this one instead
set amount for trailingstop variable for e.x. (30)
this code will change stoploss every 30 pips
Files:
1.mq4 1 kb
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Hello,
I need some help please for a function. I have an EA, and when the SL moves, it only moves at the bid or ask price, like you can see in picture.
Below, i part of the code concern by the stop loss :
Can you help me please for that the SL moves at for example 30 pips?
Thanks.
Best Regards,