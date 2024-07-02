The trading robot cannot work after the update
You can find the real authors of those robots and ask them for support.
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Besides, please note that many telegram channels' owners are criminals, for example:
so if you bought/downloaded EAs/robots from them so it means that you supported them and in this case - you robots will stop working with new builds of MT4 for example.
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If it is related to the Market EAs (downloaded from MQL5 Market here) so it means that your Windows in your computer was updated, and you can delete those EAs from your Metatrader and download/install them from same Metatrader once again.
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Or if you have the source codes of your EAs (or if your "sellers" are able to provide non-decompiled source codes for you) so you can easy fix it by yourself or by using Freelance service for example.
- 2024.07.02
- www.mql5.com
I am its creator. But after updating to the new mt4 version, I don't know how to fix it.
If you developed those EA so it means that you have source codes.
As to MT4 so it was reply from MetaQuotes (post #11)
As to MT5 so it is same: compatibility is not broken as well.
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It may be something with your EAs ... or with the symbols provided by broker (you can look at specifications of the symbols), or the broker is not allowed to trade by EAs anymore, or for any other reason.
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