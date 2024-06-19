Discussing the article: "Angle-based operations for traders" - page 2

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Aleksej Poljakov #:


Instead of a square, we get a rectangle. And the corners show (approximately) the boundaries of Brownian price movement.

????? when Brownian motion and some of its boundaries is something, but not a rectangle :-)) This is the kind of maths that should "fly off the teeth". Like the multiplication table.

A figure quite close to a rhombus is obtained from seasonal volatility (day-week-month-quarter). And it will turn out to be a "deciphering" of Ghana's angles and grids without mystical squares and table twisting. You can statistically deduce

a robot trading on the principle similar to your screenshot:

 

Another way to get angles out of the price. Thanks to Grandpa Gunn.

Files:
Angle_SQ9.ex4  13 kb
1709737988156.png  115 kb
 
Andy An #:

Another way to get angles out of the price. Thanks to Grandpa Gunn.

strange angle value

 
Andy An #:

Another way to get angles out of the price. Thanks to Grandpa Gunn.

The box (template) is much more convenient, because you get both price and time levels (cut-offs) at once. And within a day it is most accurate to quadrature the past movement, the smallest error in calculations is obtained.

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