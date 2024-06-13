signals with demo account on mql4 no longer available?

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hello everyone, a few months ago I entered my demo account information as a signal which allowed me to obtain live information from my account (drawdown, number of trades, open trade, etc.) and I could see the trades live without necessarily connecting to my MT4 account. For some time now it has been impossible to put a demo mt4 account as a signal. I wanted to know if he had stopped this possibility or if we could enter it elsewhere to obtain this result, because I use myfxbook but the data is not all completely correct.
 
Antoine Maxime Pierre Lessieux:
hello everyone, a few months ago I entered my demo account information as a signal which allowed me to obtain live information from my account (drawdown, number of trades, open trade, etc.) and I could see the trades live without necessarily connecting to my MT4 account. For some time now it has been impossible to put a demo mt4 account as a signal. I wanted to know if he had stopped this possibility or if we could enter it elsewhere to obtain this result, because I use myfxbook but the data is not all completely correct.

This option is gone since January 2024 


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Сервис "Сигналы" приходит в упадок - Согласен с вами, оценка качества сигналов на мой взгляд не компетентна от слова совсем.
Сервис "Сигналы" приходит в упадок - Согласен с вами, оценка качества сигналов на мой взгляд не компетентна от слова совсем.
  • 2024.01.16
  • Nikolai Koval
  • www.mql5.com
например - проблема ответственности сигнал-провайдеров за сливы у подписчиков. то если такой ответственности у провайдера нет а многие и слив 10 баксов не прощают эта ответственность есть. и эти правила - это ужесточение требований к самим сигнал провайдерам
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