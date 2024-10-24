Discussing the article: "Gain An Edge Over Any Market (Part II): Forecasting Technical Indicators" - page 5
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Yeah, something like that :)
I see what you mean, finding such indicators somehow reminds me of the childhood game of hide and seek. Like the data we need is hiding out there, hiding behind all the noise and uninformative indicators
I agree with the author on one point: you can forecast indicators, but the rest is not very good. It is possible to forecast without third-party programs, but with the help of standard MQL5 features. However, my personal opinion is that only oscillators can be predicted reliably. Here is an example:
Tick volumes are forecasted.
I agree with the author on one point: you can forecast indicators, but the rest is not very good. It is possible to forecast without third-party programs, but with the help of standard MQL5 features. However, my personal opinion is that only oscillators can be predicted reliably. Here is an example:
Tick volumes are forecasted.
So far, my procedure is to first calculate the indicator buffer as normal. Then delete the last n number of entries and shift everything back. I then try to fill in the first n entries with my forecast, before finally shifting the indicator buffer n positions forward, so that the first n plots are the indicator forecast values, followed by the actual indicator calculations, but I'm not finding much luck with this approach. You seem to have mastered this, any guidance you can share would be appreciated.
Also, you mentioned that you believe Oscillators are the way to go? What makes you say that, I'm interested to know more about what you think about this and your perspective.
for manual stingers and especially those who believe in their inner voice.
No, even if you don't sting, but trade with moderate risk, you can lose, it will just take more time. You won't lose in an hour or a day, but in weeks or months. What's that voice? Do you hear voices?