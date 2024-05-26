These are the indicators/oscillators I use

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Hello everyone,

In my daily trading, I always apply Bollinger Bands, RSI, MACD, Pivot Point, and supports and resistances calculated from the pivot.

I have found that on EUR/GBP and GBP/USD, they provide me with a fairly accurate picture.

Do you also use these tools or do you use others? Is there any useful indicator that you would recommend?

 

1001+ indicators out there. All great, awesome and wonderful, all work to some extent, but all are lagging, with four exceptions.

4 leading indicators (non-lagging)
-- Divergence
-- Gartley harmonics/patterns
-- Fibonacci sequence
-- Elliott waves

P.S. S/R is my personal favorite.

 
Oleksandr Medviediev #:

1001+ indicators out there. All great, awesome and wonderful, all work to some extent, but all are lagging, with four exceptions.

4 leading indicators (non-lagging)
-- Divergence
-- Gartley harmonics/patterns
-- Fibonacci sequence
-- Elliott waves

P.S. S/R is my personal favorite.

Very old theories... if these indicators would work, everybody would be reach. Do not start your trading journey with these, it is a wrong start for sure. At some point in trading of course they are useful but you need to learn analyzing price action first. Also I found divergences in CCI with long periods like 80-100 does a good job.

Also you may wish to have a look this blog post:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757693

QUALITY OR QUANTITY DOES MATTER IN TRADING?
QUALITY OR QUANTITY DOES MATTER IN TRADING?
  • www.mql5.com
When I first started trading in 2007, I was compelled by the trading opportunities and all-day-long trading sessions. I read the descriptions of indicators and placed positions accordingly. However
 
Evren Caglar #:

Very old theories... if these indicators would work, everybody would be reach. Do not start your trading journey with these, it is a wrong start for sure. At some point in trading of course they are useful but you need to learn analyzing price action first. Also I found divergences in CCI with long periods like 80-100 does a good job.

Also you may wish to have a look this blog post:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757693

One lesson I've learned in forex (after 20 years in markets), when someone starts to teach you - run! But I appreciate your input.
 
Good morning
I am in the process of making indicators that work on higher timeframes to be able to exploit their information on lower timeframes

example with moving averages, but I should be able to do it with all indicators
BB, RSI etc.

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