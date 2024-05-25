How to Retrieve Close Prices with 5 Decimal Places

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In MT4, you can create horizontal lines using objects.
These horizontal lines can be specified up to 6 decimal places.

Changing the subject,
in the USD/JPY chart, the value of digits is 3.
However, when drawing horizontal lines, it can be specified up to 6 decimal places.

Why is this?

I would like to program the following in MQL.
 For example, using close[0] , is there a way to specify up to 6 decimal places?

NormalizeDouble(close[0], 6);
Additionally, a doji has the same values for the closing and opening prices.
However, if there are 6 decimal places, there should be fewer doji patterns.

Let me know if you need any further assistance!


 
Yusuke Kamiguchi: These horizontal lines can be specified up to 6 decimal places.

Wrong. Floating-point has an infinite number of decimals.
          Double-precision floating-point format - Wikipedia

See also The == operand. - MQL4 programming forum (2013)

If you want to see the correct number of digits, convert it to a string with the correct/wanted accuracy.
          question about decima of marketinfo() - MQL4 programming forum (2016)

Specifying fractions of a tick size, changes nothing. PIP, Point, or Tick size are all different in general.
          Ticks, PIPs or points in the GUI. Make up your mind. - MQL4 programming forum #1 (2014)
          Percentage in point - Wikipedia

 
William Roeder #:

Wrong. Floating-point has an infinite number of decimals.
          Double-precision floating-point format - Wikipedia

See also The == operand. - MQL4 programming forum (2013)

If you want to see the correct number of digits, convert it to a string with the correct/wanted accuracy.
          question about decima of marketinfo() - MQL4 programming forum (2016)

Specifying fractions of a tick size, changes nothing. PIP, Point, or Tick size are all different in general.
          Ticks, PIPs or points in the GUI. Make up your mind. - MQL4 programming forum #1 (2014)
          Percentage in point - Wikipedia

thank you William Roeder

so
Does this mean that it is not possible to obtain  USDJPY price with 6 decimal places?

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