How to Retrieve Close Prices with 5 Decimal Places
Wrong. Floating-point has an infinite number of decimals.
Double-precision floating-point format - Wikipedia
See also The == operand. - MQL4 programming forum (2013)
If you want to see the correct number of digits, convert it to a string with the correct/wanted accuracy.
question about decima of marketinfo() - MQL4 programming forum (2016)
Specifying fractions of a tick size, changes nothing. PIP, Point, or Tick size are all different in general.
Ticks, PIPs or points in the GUI. Make up your mind. - MQL4 programming forum #1 (2014)
Percentage in point - Wikipedia
Wrong. Floating-point has an infinite number of decimals.
Double-precision floating-point format - Wikipedia
See also The == operand. - MQL4 programming forum (2013)
If you want to see the correct number of digits, convert it to a string with the correct/wanted accuracy.
question about decima of marketinfo() - MQL4 programming forum (2016)
Specifying fractions of a tick size, changes nothing. PIP, Point, or Tick size are all different in general.
Ticks, PIPs or points in the GUI. Make up your mind. - MQL4 programming forum #1 (2014)
Percentage in point - Wikipedia
thank you William Roeder
so
Does this mean that it is not possible to obtain USDJPY price with 6 decimal places?
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In MT4, you can create horizontal lines using objects.
These horizontal lines can be specified up to 6 decimal places.
Changing the subject,
in the USD/JPY chart, the value of digits is 3.
However, when drawing horizontal lines, it can be specified up to 6 decimal places.
Why is this?
I would like to program the following in MQL.Additionally, a doji has the same values for the closing and opening prices.
For example, using close[0] , is there a way to specify up to 6 decimal places?
However, if there are 6 decimal places, there should be fewer doji patterns.
Let me know if you need any further assistance!