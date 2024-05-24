problem send a notification from MT5 Terminal to mobile device
dimo70: Hi, wenn I test sending a notfication from my MT5 Terminal on Windows to my mobile MT5 on Android, it works without problems. When I try this via mql5 code, I get 4014 error code. Does anyone have idea where the problem is? [ . . . ]
Program Running - MQL5 programs - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
Sending push notifications - Advanced language tools - MQL5 Programming for Traders - MetaTrader 5 algorithmic/automatic trading language manual
I never tested it in a MT5 EA, but the function works fine in an mql5 indicator
Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira #:
See too: Permissions - Common APIs - MQL5 Programming for Traders - MetaTrader 5 algorithmic/automatic trading language manual
Hi
When you use this function on mql5, you need to still have all data for mobile version set in te platform tools window and you need to have allow sending those notifications on the mt5 (Enable push notifications on the Options window (Notifications tab).
Have a nice weekend
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Hi,
wenn I test sending a notfication from my MT5 Terminal on Windows to my mobile MT5 on Android, it works without problems. When I try this via mql5 code, I get 4014 error code. Does anyone have idea where the problem is?
MQL5 code:
bool result = SendNotification("test");
if (result) Print ("notification sent");
else {
int error_code = GetLastError();
Print ("notification failed ", error_code);
}
Thanks in advance.
Dimo