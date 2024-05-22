How can i add blank into input
Mohammad Ali:
How do i blank into here
I want MW4Ex and MW4 show as blank, my code is below
input string MW4Ex = ""; //
input string MW4 = ">>>>>>>>>> Average Indicator #1 <<<<<<<<<<"; //
Into // I add ALT+0160 for use blank, but it was work previously, but some after new build when I complied EA, it is not work. ALT+0160 this option work on MT4 but not work on MT5, is there are solution to do that
Thanks in Advanced
use input group
Documentation on MQL5: Language Basics / Variables / Input Variables
- www.mql5.com
The input storage class defines the external variable. The input modifier is indicated before the data type. A variable with the input modifier...
How i create Blank Input - MQL4 programming forum #3-4 (2016)
This “feature” existed before build 1090 (May 19, 2017.)
input variables and comments - General - MQL5 programming forum (2017)
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How do i blank into here
I want MW4Ex and MW4 show as blank, my code is below
input string MW4Ex = ""; //
input string MW4 = ">>>>>>>>>> Average Indicator #1 <<<<<<<<<<"; //
Into // I add ALT+0160 for use blank, but it was work previously, but some after new build when I complied EA, it is not work. ALT+0160 this option work on MT4 but not work on MT5, is there are solution to do that
Thanks in Advanced