How can i add blank into input

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How do i blank into here 


I want MW4Ex and MW4 show as blank, my code is below 


input string     MW4Ex                   = ""; // 

input string     MW4                     = ">>>>>>>>>> Average Indicator #1 <<<<<<<<<<"; // 


Into // I add ALT+0160 for use blank, but it was work previously, but some after new build when I complied EA, it is not work.  ALT+0160 this option work on MT4 but not work on MT5, is there are solution to do that


Thanks in Advanced

 
Mohammad Ali:

How do i blank into here 


I want MW4Ex and MW4 show as blank, my code is below 


input string     MW4Ex                   = ""; // 

input string     MW4                     = ">>>>>>>>>> Average Indicator #1 <<<<<<<<<<"; // 


Into // I add ALT+0160 for use blank, but it was work previously, but some after new build when I complied EA, it is not work.  ALT+0160 this option work on MT4 but not work on MT5, is there are solution to do that


Thanks in Advanced

use input group

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/basis/variables/inputvariables

Documentation on MQL5: Language Basics / Variables / Input Variables
Documentation on MQL5: Language Basics / Variables / Input Variables
  • www.mql5.com
The input storage class defines the external variable. The input modifier is indicated before the data type. A variable with the input modifier...
 

How i create Blank Input - MQL4 programming forum #3-4 (2016)

This “feature” existed before build 1090 (May 19, 2017.)
          input variables and comments - General - MQL5 programming forum (2017)

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