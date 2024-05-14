MT5 PAssword REcovery
Jefferson Judge Metha:
Now due to the fact I use a VPS and I do not want my system to go offline not even for a bit.
is there a way I can recover my password from my MT5 platform without going back to the Broker.
Now due to the fact I use a VPS and I do not want my system to go offline not even for a bit.
is there a way I can recover my password from my MT5 platform without going back to the Broker.
- Locate the terminal.dat file, which stores your account credentials. This file is typically found in the "/path/to/terminal/base/folder/profiles/your_profile_id/" directory.
- Rename the terminal.dat file or delete it.
- Restart MT5.
- When prompted, enter your account. MT5 should then prompt you to create a new investor password (main password) for your account.
However, if this didn't work - need to contact your broker.
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I have logged in to my account on my PC, and I have fogotten my Password
Now due to the fact I use a VPS and I do not want my system to go offline not even for a bit.
is there a way I can recover my password from my MT5 platform without going back to the Broker.
Thank you for any assistance.