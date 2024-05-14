MT5 PAssword REcovery

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Good day. 

I have logged in to my account on my PC, and I have fogotten my Password 
   
Now due to the fact I use a VPS and I do not want my system to go offline not even for a bit. 

is there a way I can recover my password from my MT5 platform without going back to the Broker.

 

Thank you for any assistance. 
 
Jefferson Judge Metha:
Now due to the fact I use a VPS and I do not want my system to go offline not even for a bit. 

is there a way I can recover my password from my MT5 platform without going back to the Broker.
  1. Locate the terminal.dat file, which stores your account credentials. This file is typically found in the "/path/to/terminal/base/folder/profiles/your_profile_id/" directory.
  2. Rename the terminal.dat file or delete it.
  3. Restart MT5.
  4. When prompted, enter your account. MT5 should then prompt you to create a new investor password (main password) for your account.

However, if this didn't work - need to contact your broker.

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