Realtime copying disabled, Signal server disconnected.
Make sure that you perform all the steps here:
How to Subscribe to MT5 Signal - the instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
Make sure that you perform all the steps here:
How to Subscribe to MT5 Signal - the instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
This is the thread I followed, still didnt work
This is the thread I followed, still didnt work
I do not have the signal subscription now so I can not practically help in this situation.
But from what I see from your screenshot:
- you sucessfully migrated;
- real time signal subscription should be disabled in your home/local Metatrader, and it is what I see from your screenshot as well.
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From this instruction https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 -
After you finished with the synchronization of the signal subscription to the MQL5 VPS, DO NOT TICK AGAIN the: Enable realtime signal subscription option in your local computer’s MT4 platform, because that way you will copy the signal twice and this is extremely dangerous !!!
So, if this message about "realtime copying: disabled" is related to your home/local Metatrader so everything is fine for now.
Because this MQL5 VPS is an other Metatrader (Metatrader in cloud) so you migrated the "environment" of your home/local Metatrader to this Metatrader in cloud.
So, if this message about "realtime copying: disabled" is related to your home/local Metatrader so everything is fine for now.
Because this MQL5 VPS is an other Metatrader (Metatrader in cloud) so you migrated the "environment" of your home/local Metatrader to this Metatrader in cloud.
And check step #19 (just to be sure that everything is fine):
Then check your MQL5 VPS (right click) Journals, again for a: synchronization finished successfully, or a: signal enabled, message along with details of your signal subscription, like the copying ratio etc.
Did you migrate the signal subscription?
Because it is what I see from your screenshot:
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You can try to migrate the signal subscription only following all the steps here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 started with item #8,
and after that - check the migtation result in the journal/logs.
Your signal subscription details should be here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
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Hello, I cannot pass this problem, I have followed all the guides correctly, enabling realtime copying etc, migrating, however this always shows.