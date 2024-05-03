Pls admin can you check , why it dont show my signal?
I am not admin. All admins are in the service desk, and the service desk validated you to be a signal provider here.
It means that you have the connection with the service desk (with admins).
And we are on the forum ... we have nothing to do with any signals and so on.
---------------------
You can ask this question tomorrow.
Because as I see - you created your signal several minutes ago today only.
Du Thi Minh Hai:
Because its unrated, click on 'All Signals' to see it.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register