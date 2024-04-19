i have problem

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i have problem vps

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Screenshot_1.png  63 kb
 

The free service is unavailable, try the other paid options.


Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time users




Read the last steps 15-25 of these guides below to understand how MQL5 VPS works:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/366152  (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/366161  (MT5)

 

Free MQL5 VPS is not available for you from MQL5 so you should contact with your broker for free VPS (and it is written on your screenshot):


It was written here on this announcement:
Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time users
Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time users
Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time users
  • 2023.10.17
  • MetaQuotes
  • www.mql5.com
Everyone who uses trading robots or signal subscriptions sooner or later recognizes the need to rent a reliable 24/7 hosting server for their tradi...
 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

The free service is unavailable, try the other paid options.


Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time users




Read the last steps 15-25 of these guides below to understand how MQL5 VPS works:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/366152  (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/366161  (MT5)

..
Files:
Screenshot_1.png  22 kb
 
Abdulaziz #:
..

Try to deposit the necessary money into your MQL5 account first and then choose the MQL5 way of payment during checkout.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/abdulaziz901/accounting/choosein



 



Eleni Anna Branou #:

Try to deposit the necessary money into your MQL5 account first and then choose the MQL5 way of payment during checkout.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/abdulaziz901/accounting/choosein



not working
Files:
Screenshot_1.png  102 kb
 
Abdulaziz #:
not working

Do you see the red message above?

Contact the Service Desk by clicking the link.

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