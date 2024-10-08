CFD expiration date
You can use the SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_DATE property. This property returns the expiration date of the financial instrument as a datetime value:
datetime expiration_date = (datetime)SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_DATE);
Replace `symbol` with the symbol of the CFD contract that you want to retrieve the expiration date.
Thank you!
Oleksandr Medviediev #:
You can use the SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_DATE property. This property returns the expiration date of the financial instrument as a datetime value:
Replace `symbol` with the symbol of the CFD contract that you want to retrieve the expiration date.
Why do I get the error:
'SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_DATE' - undeclared identifier
Paul Anscombe #:
context
context
#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
#property strict
int OnInit()
{
Print("Symbol=",Symbol());
Print("date:",SymbolInfoInteger(Symbol(), SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_DATE));
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
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Kai Hua Li #:
int OnInit()
{
Print("Symbol=",Symbol());
Print("date:",SymbolInfoInteger(Symbol(), SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_DATE));
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
use the correct enum SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/environment_state/marketinfoconstants#enum_symbol_info_integer
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Symbol Properties
- www.mql5.com
To obtain the current market information there are several functions: SymbolInfoInteger() , SymbolInfoDouble() and SymbolInfoString() . The first...
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HI all, how can I recall CFD expiration date indicated in properties window?
I tried with SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME but I seem it's not correct.
Thank you!