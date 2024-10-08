CFD expiration date

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HI all, how can I recall CFD expiration date indicated in properties window?

properties

I tried with SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME but I seem it's not correct.

Thank you!

 
You can use the SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_DATE property. This property returns the expiration date of the financial instrument as a datetime value: 
datetime expiration_date = (datetime)SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_DATE);
Replace `symbol` with the symbol of the CFD contract that you want to retrieve the expiration date. 
 
Thank you!
 
Oleksandr Medviediev #:
You can use the SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_DATE property. This property returns the expiration date of the financial instrument as a datetime value:
Replace `symbol` with the symbol of the CFD contract that you want to retrieve the expiration date. 

Why do I get the error:

'SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_DATE' - undeclared identifier


 
Kai Hua Li #:

Why do I get the error:

'SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_DATE' - undeclared identifier


show the code for context.

 
Paul Anscombe #:
context

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version   "1.00"

#property strict



int OnInit()

  {

   Print("Symbol=",Symbol()); 

   Print("date:",SymbolInfoInteger(Symbol(), SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_DATE)); 


   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

  }

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通过MQL5社区和服务探索MetaTrader 5的新机遇
  • 2024.10.07
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MQL5：MetaTrader 5客户端内置的交易策略语言。语言允许编写您自己的自动交易系统,技术指标，脚本和函数程序库
 
Kai Hua Li #:


int OnInit()

  {

   Print("Symbol=",Symbol()); 

   Print("date:",SymbolInfoInteger(Symbol(), SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_DATE)); 


   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

  }

use the correct enum  SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/environment_state/marketinfoconstants#enum_symbol_info_integer

Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Symbol Properties
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Symbol Properties
  • www.mql5.com
To obtain the current market information there are several functions: SymbolInfoInteger() , SymbolInfoDouble() and SymbolInfoString() . The first...
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