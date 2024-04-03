VPS Menu Won't Open

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I have four trading and demo accounts. I can change my VPS subscription between servers and migrate successfully with three of my accounts: one trading and two demo accounts with two of my VPS. Only with one trading account, I am unable to open the VPS menu and begin the migration because the menu is never available to open on the platform. I just received the account log credentials yesterday, and since my first log in yesterday, I have been unable to migrate my VPS because it is not opening. Any alternatives?
 

As I see - you used investor's password to login to this trading account:

 
Sergey Golubev #:

As I see - you used investor's password to login to this trading account:

Ok, i'll try the master password now.

 
Sergey Golubev #:

As I see - you used investor's password to login to this trading account:


It has worked. Thank you.

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