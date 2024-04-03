VPS Menu Won't Open
I have four trading and demo accounts. I can change my VPS subscription between servers and migrate successfully with three of my accounts: one trading and two demo accounts with two of my VPS. Only with one trading account, I am unable to open the VPS menu and begin the migration because the menu is never available to open on the platform. I just received the account log credentials yesterday, and since my first log in yesterday, I have been unable to migrate my VPS because it is not opening. Any alternatives?
Files:
Screenshot_2024-04-03_135406.png 33 kb
Screenshot_2024-04-03_140654.png 45 kb
- Unable to Migrate account to VPS "migration failed please check the journal of your platform"
- need tutorial for making an EA based on custom indicator
- Migration of selected experts
As I see - you used investor's password to login to this trading account:
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register