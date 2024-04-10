Scripts: Harmonized Hedge for of open trades for chart symbol
Thanks for sharing.
Do you have screenshot of what exactly it is doing? I am great fan of hedging.
Thanks for sharing.
Do you have screenshot of what exactly it is doing? I am great fan of hedging.
Hello Sunil Sharma,
Thank you for your message.
A "pending hedge" order typically refers to placing an order that will only be executed when certain conditions are met, such as when the market reaches a specific price level.
This type of order is commonly used in trading strategies to manage risk or to enter the market at desired levels.
For example you open a buy EURUSD position 0.1. On EURUSD Chart when you run the script an EURUSD sellstop order will be placed at 20 pips to protect yourself of further downtrends.
Furthermore you wait for the next trading opportunity and act according with your trading stile.
I hope this will help.
- 2020.06.10
- www.youtube.com
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Harmonized Hedge for of open trades for chart symbol:
Hedge Symbol 100%
Author: Iulian Persinaru