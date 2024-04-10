Scripts: Harmonized Hedge for of open trades for chart symbol

New comment
 

Harmonized Hedge for of open trades for chart symbol:

Hedge Symbol 100%

Harmonized Hedge for of open trades for chart symbol

Author: Iulian Persinaru

 

Thanks for sharing. 

Do you have screenshot of what exactly it is doing? I am great fan of hedging. 

[Deleted]  
Sunil Sharma #:

Thanks for sharing. 

Do you have screenshot of what exactly it is doing? I am great fan of hedging. 

Hello Sunil Sharma, 

Thank you for your message.

A "pending hedge" order typically refers to placing an order that will only be executed when certain conditions are met, such as when the market reaches a specific price level.

This type of order is commonly used in trading strategies to manage risk or to enter the market at desired levels.

For example you open a buy EURUSD position 0.1. On EURUSD Chart when you run the script an EURUSD sellstop order will be placed at 20 pips to protect yourself of  further downtrends.

Furthermore you wait for the next trading opportunity and act according with your trading stile. 

I hope this will help. 


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JB21-RScF0Y

Hedge trading explained! (GUARANTEED PROFITS?) │ FOREX TRADING
Hedge trading explained! (GUARANTEED PROFITS?) │ FOREX TRADING
  • 2020.06.10
  • www.youtube.com
Hedge trading explained! In this video we show you exactly how to hedge a trade for guaranteed profits! This is a simple yet very effective strategy to use i...
New comment