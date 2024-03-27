COPY_TICKS_VERTICAL flag in CopyRates with unexpected matrix output

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According to manual/release note using CopyRates with COPY_TICKS_VERTICAL flag should create same matrix as transposed matrix without flag:

CopyRates


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                             bug_verticalcopy.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//---
   matrix rates;
   matrix ratesT;
   matrix ratesV;
//--- get 10 bars
   rates.CopyRates(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,COPY_RATES_OHLCT,1,10);
   ratesT=rates.Transpose();
   ratesV.CopyRates(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,COPY_RATES_OHLCT|COPY_RATES_VERTICAL,1,10);

   Print("rates");
   Print(rates);

   Print("ratesT");
   Print(ratesT);
      
   Print("ratesV");
   Print(ratesV);
   
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

out

However, when comparing both I get different output. Is that behaviour wanted? I used OHLCT instead of OHLC because it becomes more obvious, visually.

Files:
verticalcopy.ex5  7 kb
verticalcopy.mq5  2 kb
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