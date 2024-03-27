COPY_TICKS_VERTICAL flag in CopyRates with unexpected matrix output
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According to manual/release note using CopyRates with COPY_TICKS_VERTICAL flag should create same matrix as transposed matrix without flag:
However, when comparing both I get different output. Is that behaviour wanted? I used OHLCT instead of OHLC because it becomes more obvious, visually.