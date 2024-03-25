Backtest stoping to generate randomly
- MT5 strategy tester suddenly stoped working?
- System that does not generate orders
- MQL4 Learning
I had a quick glance and I see these issues:
1. Do not initiate indicator handles in OnTick. Initiate them once in OnInit
2. Do check the CopyBuffer result before proceeding... It might not read the indicator values for several reasons.
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