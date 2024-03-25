How do you drag 2 Bollinger Bands from the navigator onto the same indicator window? - page 2
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Aha, it works for me
The attached screenshot is how your amazing work looks like
But, one more thing to note is that while I trade on MT5, I mainly use MT4 to analyze, and in the above conversations, I prefer an MT4 template. The template file I gave you was also for MT4
Although this MT5 template is really good, would you please spend some more time creating a similar MT4 template for me? Or doesn't it work on MT4? And it only works on MT5?
Thank you very much. Have a new successful trading week
aha! that makes sense. I should have recognised the mt4 buttons at the top. And sure, i will post a mt4 template soon.
Could that be the reason that your template didnt work? maybe it was created in mt5, and you copied it to mt4?
Change the color of the second one and you will see that it is there.
hey. mine is same as the ops image in mt4. the sea green is 20, 2, 0, the read is 20,3,0.
they are both applied to "First Indicators Data". Any ideas? a bug? version of mt4 4215.
Edit: I see now. when i click ok, and then click properties on the red lines, the applied price has changed to "Previous Indicators Data". This is not supposed to happen? right?
EDIT 2: when i click Ok for 2nd time, after changing the applied price, back to First Indicators Data, the red lines do not change or refresh. And when i click refresh on the main chart it does not change the lines.
hey. mine is same as the ops image in mt4. the sea green is 20, 2, 0, the read is 20,3,0.
they are both applied to "First Indicators Data". Any ideas? a bug? version of mt4 4215.
Aha, perhaps it only works in MT5 and doesn't work in MT4?
hey. mine is same as the ops image in mt4. the sea green is 20, 2, 0, the read is 20,3,0.
they are both applied to "First Indicators Data". Any ideas? a bug? version of mt4 4215.
Aha, perhaps it only works in MT5 and doesn't work in MT4?
maybe, yeah. we'll see if we get any response from a moderator and/or mt guru.