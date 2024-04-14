Access voliation read to 0X0FD02000
Hello everyone,
I have coded an EA and when I test, it keeps giving me a weired error:
It seems like it is MT4 bug and I cannot do anything about it, I know how to reproduce it and I hope Moderators can help me.
I can share the code, it is a very big EA, but I can send the code for any Moderator or metatrader staff in private.
Regards.
Hello everyone,
I have coded an EA and when I test, it keeps giving me a weired error:
It seems like it is MT4 bug and I cannot do anything about it, I know how to reproduce it and I hope Moderators can help me.
I can share the code, it is a very big EA, but I can send the code for any Moderator or metatrader staff in private.
Regards.
usual suspect areas will be accessing structures or arrays that have not be aligned correctly, or pointers.
Place throughout your EA: Comment(__FILE__," ",__LINE__);
Then you see when and where your EA crashes, as this is the last comment on the chart. And it is easily deleted by find and replace :)
I employed this solution, it was very helpful, thank you Sir.Carl Schreiber
I found out that ObjectsDeleteAll() function has a serious problem and it was the reason to product this error, I hope MQL solves that.
I employed this solution, it was very helpful, thank you Sir.Carl Schreiber
I found out that ObjectsDeleteAll() function has a serious problem and it was the reason to product this error, I hope MQL solves that.
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Hello everyone,
I have coded an EA and when I test, it keeps giving me a weired error:
It seems like it is MT4 bug and I cannot do anything about it, I know how to reproduce it and I hope Moderators can help me.
I can share the code, it is a very big EA, but I can send the code for any Moderator or metatrader staff in private.
Regards.