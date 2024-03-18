Market Watch symbols can't be managed.

New comment
 

Earlier when I added symbols to Market Watch window I could drag them and sort out the way I need. I accidentally pressed "sort by name" button and now symbols can't be dragged. Removing all of them and closing that window didn't help.

Help!

 
Andrew Roth:

Earlier when I added symbols to Market Watch window I could drag them and sort out the way I need. I accidentally pressed "sort by name" button and now symbols can't be dragged. Removing all of them and closing that window didn't help.

Help!

Sort and Reset and you will be able to drag and drop and organize it as a custom order again


 
Rajesh Kumar Nait #:

Sort and Reset and you will be able to drag and drop and organize it as a custom order again


Thanks!

New comment