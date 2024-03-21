VPS - page 2

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Eleni Anna Branou #:

Do you see a: synchronization was done successfully... message after your new migration.

Post a screenshot of your MQL5 VPS >> Journals please.

Screenshot 1 successful

Screenshot 2 i put setting 0.02 lots

Screenshot 3 VPS put 0.01 lots old setting

Files:
1.png  50 kb
2.png  18 kb
3.png  2 kb
 
Starka #:

Screenshot 1 successful

Screenshot 2 i put setting 0.02 lots

Screenshot 3 VPS put 0.01 lots old setting

I am talking about the Journals tab of your MQL5 VPS, your screenshots have nothing to do with it.



 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

I am talking about the Journals tab of your MQL5 VPS, your screenshots have nothing to do with it.



sorry here it is

Files:
4.png  139 kb
 
Starka #:

No EA is running with new setting but VPS is running with old setting

Don't just complain! Prove it" E.g. by  Print(), first locally, then of the VPS, change what is printed and migrate and check again the logs locally and remote!

Your screenshot does not show your problem.

 
Carl Schreiber #:

Don't just complain! Prove it" E.g. by  Print(), first locally, then of the VPS, change what is printed and migrate and check again the logs locally and remote!

Your screenshot does not show your problem.

first of all I'm not complaining I'm trying to fix an issue secondly my screenshot do prove everything I say

 
Starka #:

first of all I'm not complaining I'm trying to fix an issue secondly my screenshot do prove everything I say

It does not prove.
Because the forum users (and the service desk) understand the bug in case they can reproduce this bug.
If the bug can not be reproduced so it means that this bug does not exist.
And it is the responsibility of the user to provide all the technical information/proofs to reproduce the bug.

It is how it works in general (and I quoted some words from the service desk - when I wanted to report about something to them).

-------------------

So, if someone can reproduce it so it is confirmed bug (and it should be fixed).
If not so it is just "talking".

It is how the service desk understand the bugs, and how the users are reporting about the bugs on the forum - there are some threads for reporting the confirmed bugs.

 
Starka #:

sorry here it is

and here is a screenshot of some of the setting in the EA it clearly slows on the EA0.02 Lots and on the VPS 0.01 lots

Files:
5.png  76 kb
 
Sergey Golubev #:

It does not prove.
Because the forum users (and the service desk) understand the bug in case they can reproduce this bug.
If the bug can not be reproduced so it means that this bug does not exist.
And it is the responsibility of the user to provide all the technical information/proofs to reproduce the bug.

It is how it works in general (and I quoted some words from the service desk - when I wanted to report about something to them).

-------------------

So, it can be proven in case someone can reproduce it.
If not so it is just "talking".
It is how the service desk understand the bugs, and how the users are reporting about the bugs on the forum - there are some threads for reporting the confirmed bugs.

well so it means I need to use a different VPS provider because clearly mql5 doesn't have a proper customer service

 
Starka #:

well so it means I need to use a different VPS provider because clearly mql5 doesn't have a proper customer service

They have customer service. But most technical services are provided directly on the forum thread.

But if you tell that it is the bug so the service desk (customer service) should reproduce it.
If you are not providing any technical details and so on for anyone to reproduce this bug so it is just talking.
It works on this way for many many years.

It is technical forum sorry.

Example of reply:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

New version of the MetaTrader 5 platform build 2190

Renat Fatkhullin , 2019.11.22 09:24

You just don't think about the fact that you need to provide complete initial conditions to reproduce your case and accurately answer your question.

Therefore, no answers and natural ignorance. Of course, there are answers and they are reasonable.


 
Sergey Golubev #:

They have customer service. But most technical services are provided directly on the forum thread.

But if you tell that it is the bug so the service desk (customer service) should reproduce it.
If you are not providing any technical details and so on for anyone to reproduce this bug so it is just talking.
It works on this way for many many years.

It is technical forum sorry.

Example of reply:


last time I asked them a question I got no answer I still have no answer this is months ago

where do you connect to customer support and get an answer

I use this one https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mql5.support nothing happened

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