MT5 Chart History Folder?
- When you change symbols or period, MT4 has to download the data from your broker. MT5 downloads the M1 and creates whatever timeframe you request.
- Stop changing symbols. Open multiple charts that are always up-to-date, and tab to the next one.
William Roeder #:
- When you change symbols or period, MT4 has to download the data from your broker. MT5 downloads the M1 and creates whatever timeframe you request.
- Stop changing symbols. Open multiple charts that are always up-to-date, and tab to the next one.
Or just keep using MT4 then..
I have a timeframe stack of W1/D1/H4 and H1 with 20+ instruments and a symbol switcher. It's fast and seamless to scan through multiple times per day.
Trying to achieve that on MT5 is infinitely slower, and just another reason on top of the pile of others why so many people refuse to switch over.
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Does anyone know why MT5 doesn't have a chart history folder like MT4?
MT4 stores symbol and timeframe data for each broker's server. You can switch symbols and timeframes instantly without constantly having to load the entire chart data.
With MT5 it often takes 3-5 seconds on every symbol change which is highly annoying when scanning through multiple instruments.