Pulling my hair out over MathArctan2 -- Help!
Millard Melnyk:X and Y are reverse in MQL.
Obviously, I'm doing something wrong, but I can't see it for the life of me.
I'm testing against AUDUSD on a 5-minute chart.
(FYI - I name my variables so their types are evident: dVARIABLENAME for double, iVARIABLENAME for integer, sVARIABLENAME for string, etc.)
Here are the results:
But everything seems to work fine when I do it in Excel:
($M$1 contains the same value as iDfnRngBars in the code: 5)
I'm very, very stuck here...
Thanks in advance for your help! 😁
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Obviously, I'm doing something wrong, but I can't see it for the life of me.
I'm testing against AUDUSD on a 5-minute chart.
(FYI - I name my variables so their types are evident: dVARIABLENAME for double, iVARIABLENAME for integer, sVARIABLENAME for string, etc.)
Here are the results:
But everything seems to work fine when I do it in Excel:
($M$1 contains the same value as iDfnRngBars in the code: 5)
I'm very, very stuck here...
Thanks in advance for your help! 😁