Indicators: Divergences Template Indicator
I love it! Excellent job on this indicator. Especially when I get a bearish divergence on gold!
i would love this for mt5 version.
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Divergences Template Indicator:
This is a indicator to plot hidden and regular divergences on chart.
Author: Yashar Seyyedin