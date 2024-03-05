where is Holiday in ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPORTANCE

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[Deleted]  

ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPORTANCE has four levels as below. 

ID

Description

CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_NONE

Importance is not set

CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW

Low importance

CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE

Medium importance

CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH

High importance


But the visual calendar in website has Holiday also:

Is there a way to access Holiday via code?

 
Yashar Seyyedin:

ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPORTANCE has four levels as below. 

ID

Description

CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_NONE

Importance is not set

CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW

Low importance

CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE

Medium importance

CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH

High importance


But the visual calendar in website has Holiday also:

Is there a way to access Holiday via code?

It is in calendar importance none.
 
Yashar Seyyedin:

ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPORTANCE has four levels as below. 

ID

Description

CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_NONE

Importance is not set

CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW

Low importance

CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE

Medium importance

CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH

High importance


But the visual calendar in website has Holiday also:

Is there a way to access Holiday via code?


Yashar Seyyedin:

ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPORTANCE has four levels as below. 

ID

Description

CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_NONE

Importance is not set

CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW

Low importance

CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE

Medium importance

CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH

High importance


But the visual calendar in website has Holiday also:

Is there a way to access Holiday via code?

It is in the event type 

Economic Сalendar structures - Data Structures - Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5

it also has a timemode of CALENDAR_TIMEMODE_DATE 
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Data Structures / Economic Сalendar structures
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Data Structures / Economic Сalendar structures
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Сalendar structures - Data Structures - Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
[Deleted]  
Thanks for helping.
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