where is Holiday in ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPORTANCE
ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPORTANCE has four levels as below.
|
ID
|
Description
|
CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_NONE
|
Importance is not set
|
CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW
|
Low importance
|
CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE
|
Medium importance
|
CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH
|
High importance
But the visual calendar in website has Holiday also:
Is there a way to access Holiday via code?
ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPORTANCE has four levels as below.
|
ID
|
Description
|
CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_NONE
|
Importance is not set
|
CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW
|
Low importance
|
CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE
|
Medium importance
|
CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH
|
High importance
But the visual calendar in website has Holiday also:
Is there a way to access Holiday via code?
ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPORTANCE has four levels as below.
|
ID
|
Description
|
CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_NONE
|
Importance is not set
|
CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW
|
Low importance
|
CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE
|
Medium importance
|
CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH
|
High importance
But the visual calendar in website has Holiday also:
Is there a way to access Holiday via code?
It is in the event type
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ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPORTANCE has four levels as below.
ID
Description
CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_NONE
Importance is not set
CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW
Low importance
CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE
Medium importance
CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH
High importance
But the visual calendar in website has Holiday also:
Is there a way to access Holiday via code?