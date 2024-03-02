tester dont work anymore

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Hello everyone,

I hope this message finds you well.

I am encountering an issue while testing my EA today, and I'm hoping to get some insights. Yesterday, everything was running smoothly, but today I'm receiving the following alert:

```
2024.03.01 09:46:07.550 Tester EURUSD: no history data from 2019.01.01 00:00 to 2024.02.26 00:00
```

I'm curious about why this alert is appearing suddenly. Could anyone help me understand the possible reasons behind this and suggest any solutions?

Your assistance is greatly appreciated.

Thank you,

Ner
Files:
1.PNG  13 kb
 

Try to change the data server in the bottom right corner of your MT5 terminal and try again.



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