tester dont work anymore
Hello everyone,
I hope this message finds you well.
I am encountering an issue while testing my EA today, and I'm hoping to get some insights. Yesterday, everything was running smoothly, but today I'm receiving the following alert:
```
2024.03.01 09:46:07.550 Tester EURUSD: no history data from 2019.01.01 00:00 to 2024.02.26 00:00
```
I'm curious about why this alert is appearing suddenly. Could anyone help me understand the possible reasons behind this and suggest any solutions?
Your assistance is greatly appreciated.
Thank you,
Ner
Files:
1.PNG 13 kb
- inquiry Regarding Historical Data Alert in EA Testing
- tester alert
- Help Needed: EA Validation Fails with "No History Data" and "No Trading Operations"
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