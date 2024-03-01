inquiry Regarding Historical Data Alert in EA Testing
Hello everyone,
I hope this message finds you well.
I am encountering an issue while testing my EA today, and I'm hoping to get some insights. Yesterday, everything was running smoothly, but today I'm receiving the following alert:
```
2024.03.01 09:46:07.550 Tester EURUSD: no history data from 2019.01.01 00:00 to 2024.02.26 00:00
```
I'm curious about why this alert is appearing suddenly. Could anyone help me understand the possible reasons behind this and suggest any solutions?
Your assistance is greatly appreciated.
Thank you,
Ner
Files:
0.PNG 31 kb
- tester dont work anymore
- tester alert
- Help Needed: EA Validation Fails with "No History Data" and "No Trading Operations"
If it is MT5 so go to View - Symbols - ... and so on (Bars, Ticks), and load the data. And/or open the chart of EURUSD starting from M1 timeframem right mouse click on the chart and and "Refresh", after that - M5 timeframe and so on up to W1.
There are several easy ways to load the history, for example: you can just open the chart(s) for every timeframe.
---------------------------
If your Metatraderis MT4 so there is one summary post:
How to prepare MT4 for backtesting/trading with some pair: post #932
How to Start with Metatrader 5 - How to Prepare Metatrader 5 Quotes for Other Applications
- 2017.02.08
- www.mql5.com
How to prepare metatrader 5 quotes for other applications. To send changes to the repository, execute the. Mql5 programming language: advanced use of the trading platform metatrader 5: creating trading robots and indicators
Do not forget to set the chart settings (in MT5),
and do not forget to connect your Metatrader to trading account (demo or live/real).
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register