VPS started but the ping is still the same

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Hey, I bought a VPS and  started it but everything is stil like i did not start it.



The ping should be something like 13-14 ms but it's much higher



Any ideas?
 

Don't confuse your local MT4/5 terminal's latency/ping with your MQL5 VPS's.

Right click in your MQL5 VPS in the Navigator window >> Details to see your current ping.

Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time users


 
Yeah the ping is 13 on the vps 


but if i try to use my HFT-bot, it tells me that the ping is too high


 
Standardus Pechus #:
Yeah the ping is 13 on the vps 


but if i try to use my HFT-bot, it tells me that the ping is too high


The message you are getting is about your local MT4/5 terminal's latency and not your MQL5 VPS's.

I think you still haven't migrated successfully your EA to your MQL5 VPS.

Read the instructions below carefully please.

Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time users


 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

The message you are getting is about your local MT4/5 terminal's latency and not your MQL5 VPS's.

I think you still haven't migrated successfully your EA to your MQL5 VPS.

Read the instructions below carefully please.

Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time users


Nothing is like in the articels :( but i started the EA, did click on "all" and it tells me "migrated successuflly", whats the next step?

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

The message you are getting is about your local MT4/5 terminal's latency and not your MQL5 VPS's.

I think you still haven't migrated successfully your EA to your MQL5 VPS.

Read the instructions below carefully please.

Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time users


Green text is "migrated successfully" in german

 
Standardus Pechus #:
migrated successfully

If you have migrated successfully then you need to check the MQL5 VPS (right click in the Navigator window) >> Journal to see that everything runs normally.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

If you have migrated successfully then you need to check the MQL5 VPS (right click in the Navigator window) >> Journal to see that everything runs normally.

Oh yeah i've got sum, errors

any ideas how to fix?

 
Standardus Pechus #:

Oh yeah i've got sum, errors

any ideas how to fix?

It seems that your EAs have been migrated correctly but your broker/server is losing connection often.

Are you using the correct custom branded MT4 terminal from your broker's website to login into your trading account?

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

It seems that your EAs have been migrated correctly but your broker/server is losing connection often.

Are you using the correct custom branded MT4 terminal from your broker's website to login into your trading account?


They don't have a custom branded MT4 terminal. 

 
Standardus Pechus #:

They don't have a custom branded MT4 terminal. 

Then you should ask yourself if you are using a trusted broker...

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