VPS started but the ping is still the same
Don't confuse your local MT4/5 terminal's latency/ping with your MQL5 VPS's.
Right click in your MQL5 VPS in the Navigator window >> Details to see your current ping.
Yeah the ping is 13 on the vps
but if i try to use my HFT-bot, it tells me that the ping is too high
The message you are getting is about your local MT4/5 terminal's latency and not your MQL5 VPS's.
I think you still haven't migrated successfully your EA to your MQL5 VPS.
Read the instructions below carefully please.
The message you are getting is about your local MT4/5 terminal's latency and not your MQL5 VPS's.
I think you still haven't migrated successfully your EA to your MQL5 VPS.
Read the instructions below carefully please.
Nothing is like in the articels :( but i started the EA, did click on "all" and it tells me "migrated successuflly", whats the next step?
The message you are getting is about your local MT4/5 terminal's latency and not your MQL5 VPS's.
I think you still haven't migrated successfully your EA to your MQL5 VPS.
Read the instructions below carefully please.
Green text is "migrated successfully" in german
Oh yeah i've got sum, errors
any ideas how to fix?
It seems that your EAs have been migrated correctly but your broker/server is losing connection often.
Are you using the correct custom branded MT4 terminal from your broker's website to login into your trading account?
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
The ping should be something like 13-14 ms but it's much higher
Any ideas?