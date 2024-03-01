changing vps host location
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Hello all
I noticed that you cant change vps host location manually anymore.
Am i missing something? im stuck on a location from a previous account from when i moved broker.
does anyone have a way to change default host location? or do i need to delete the vps and start over? can i even pick my location if i do this?
\any help would be appreciated