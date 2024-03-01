changing vps host location

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Hello all

I noticed that you cant change vps host location manually anymore.

Am i missing something? im stuck on a location from a previous account from when i moved broker.

does anyone have a way to change default host location? or do i need to delete the vps and start over? can i even pick my location if i do this?

\any help would be appreciated

 

No, you are not missing anything, this option is not available anymore.



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