MT5 for Mac open as wine64 instead of Metatrader 5

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Hi, I installed  MT5 on my Mac intel version, and it's opening as wine64 instead of Metatrader 5 and uses 70% of my cpu. It used to open as Metatrader 5 and work fine before I updated my MacOS. Anyone else having the same problem?


 
I do not have Mac computer so I can not practically help.
But I found some post which may be (I hope) related to some issues, for example:
post
MetaTrader 5 Version: 5.00 build 4153 - Running slow and lagging - Application open as wine64 instead of Metatrader 5 (Mac)
MetaTrader 5 Version: 5.00 build 4153 - Running slow and lagging - Application open as wine64 instead of Metatrader 5 (Mac)
  • 2024.01.29
  • www.mql5.com
Hi, I just installed the updated MT5 on my Mac M1 Pro, and it seems not right...
 
Sergey Golubev #:
I do not have Mac computer so I can not practically help.
But I found some post which may be (I hope) related to some issues, for example:
post
Unfortunately, that didn't solve the problem 
 
Hi dave, did you finally solve this?
 
Chidera Mosanya #:
Hi dave, did you finally solve this?

There's nothing to solve. MT5 doesn't have a natively compiled version for MacOS, it's always running through wine. He just didn't see it say wine before and "updated my MacOS" made it show up correctly.

This is not a problem, it is reality. There's nothing to fix here.

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