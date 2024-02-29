HELP with the terminal navigator

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Hi everyone，I recently find a bug with the  terminal navigator.While i made some implementation to the scripts or ea by editor,like adding or deleting files.The list in terminal navigator didn't synchronize with the list in editors even i refreshed  or reopened  the  terminal navigator/editor.Is there any way to solve the problem?
 

When I edit something in MetaEditor (delete some indicator for example) so I go to Metatrader and click "Refresh", and the list is synchronized.
I am doing it for many years on same this way, and it works for me.

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