HELP with the terminal navigator
Hi everyone，I recently find a bug with the terminal navigator.While i made some implementation to the scripts or ea by editor,like adding or deleting files.The list in terminal navigator didn't synchronize with the list in editors even i refreshed or reopened the terminal navigator/editor.Is there any way to solve the problem?
- Any way of getting ex4 file to appear in Navigator without restarting?
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When I edit something in MetaEditor (delete some indicator for example) so I go to Metatrader and click "Refresh", and the list is synchronized.
I am doing it for many years on same this way, and it works for me.
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