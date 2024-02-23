MT4 demo only instant execution available
It is instant execution (placing the order/trade right now, means: executed trade):
It is the pending orders:
You can read in details here:
MetaTrader 4 Help → Trading → Types of Execution
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MetaTrader 4 Help
- www.metatrader4.com
Client Terminal is a part of the online trading system. It is installed on the trader's computer and intended for: receiving quotes and news in the...
I moved this thread to MQL4/MT4 section of the forum.
Sergey Golubev #:I appreciate your replies but I don't see how that answers my question. I know what an instant execution is and pending orders are. This happens when I do the same thing on other exchanges on my laptop or desktop computers as well. I'm not doing something correctly with the amount I'm trying to stage the order for I believe. Because if I drastically raise or lower the price of the position I want, it works. If I would to come into the market at a certain price I'm not able to do that.
It is the pending orders:
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I'm not sure what I'm doing wrong but I'm positive it's because I'm new.
When I try to open a buy or sell order other than instant execution the place order button is disabled. I can change the order to instant and sell/buy become available.
It seems to be only when I specify a buy/sell limit or buy/sell stop order.
Any ideas?