MT4 demo only instant execution available

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I'm not sure what I'm doing wrong but I'm positive it's because I'm new.


When I try to open a buy or sell order other than instant execution the place order button is disabled. I can change the order to instant and sell/buy become available.

It seems to be only when I specify a buy/sell limit or buy/sell stop order.


Any ideas?

 

It is instant execution (placing the order/trade right now, means: executed trade):

 

It is the pending orders:

 

You can read in details here:
MetaTrader 4 HelpTradingTypes of Execution 

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MetaTrader 4 Help
MetaTrader 4 Help
  • www.metatrader4.com
Client Terminal is a part of the online trading system. It is installed on the trader's computer and intended for: receiving quotes and news in the...
 
I moved this thread to MQL4/MT4 section of the forum.
 
Sergey Golubev #:

It is the pending orders:

I appreciate your replies but I don't see how that answers my question. I know what an instant execution is and pending orders are. This happens when I do the same thing on other exchanges on my laptop or desktop computers as well. I'm not doing something correctly with the amount I'm trying to stage the order for I believe. Because if I drastically raise or lower the price of the position I want, it works. If I would to come into the market at a certain price I'm not able to do that. 
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