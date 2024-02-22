Verify Signal tab settings
Hello,
I'm trying to verify the settings of the Options > Signals tab via MQL5.
Is there a way to do it? The signal subscription keep disconnecting and I need to monitor that.
Thanks
When you say MQL5, do you mean MQL5 VPS?
If yes, right click in your MQL5 VPS >> Journal to check that you've got this 'signal enabled' message.
Make sure you've done everything as described here:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
No, I mean via MQL5 language.
I know how to check manually both at the terminal (Options > Signals) and the VPS (Journal). But this is a manual process. I need this to be checked continuously and automatically as there were cases in the past the Signal subscription got disconnected and I only found out about it hours afterwards which led to losses.
How can this be done using MQL5 (MetaEditor)?
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Hello,
I'm trying to verify the settings of the Options > Signals tab via MQL5.
Is there a way to do it? The signal subscription keep disconnecting and I need to monitor that.
Thanks