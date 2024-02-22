Verify Signal tab settings

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Hello,

I'm trying to verify the settings of the Options > Signals tab via MQL5.

Is there a way to do it? The signal subscription keep disconnecting and I need to monitor that.

Signals tab

Thanks

 
Peleg Pop:

Hello,

I'm trying to verify the settings of the Options > Signals tab via MQL5.

Is there a way to do it? The signal subscription keep disconnecting and I need to monitor that.


Thanks

When you say MQL5, do you mean MQL5 VPS?

If yes, right click in your MQL5 VPS >> Journal to check that you've got this 'signal enabled' message.

Make sure you've done everything as described here: 

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

 

No, I mean via MQL5 language.

I know how to check manually both at the terminal (Options > Signals) and the VPS (Journal). But this is a manual process. I need this to be checked continuously and automatically as there were cases in the past the Signal subscription got disconnected and I only found out about it hours afterwards which led to losses. 

How can this be done using MQL5 (MetaEditor)?

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