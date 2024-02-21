Suggestion for Spacing between Graphical Objects of type OBJ_TEXT
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Hi everyone
I have written a code to create 2 graphical objects of type OBJ_TEXT as per the picture bellow
The first object is an arrow (using Wingdings Font Type) placed at the last low and right bellow it is a text.
My question is the following .
What is an efficient way to determine the spacing between the two objects, taking into account the size of candles/chart zoom/ timeframe /scaling etc.
I use the above code with the time and price for the price of the arrow being the parameters of the last low candle.
To determine the price of the second object for now I take the range between the high and low of last 5 candles (variable) and subtract it from the candle low.
Thank you