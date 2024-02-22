Loosing activation on MT5
- activation is per hardware (if you or your VPS provider changed something in hardware so one activation will be lost);
- if you installed your purchase on any external VPS so activation will be lost because of that (because external VPS is different hardware; means: different from your computer);
- activation is per software (if you re-install Windows or if your Windows will get critical updates so one activation will be lost; or your VPS provider installed some software on the server with VPS'ses, and so on);
- different authorization methods - if you authorized in Windows as administrator from the regular user - one activation will be lost.
- activation is per hardware (if you or your VPS provider changed something in hardware so one activation will be lost);
- if you installed your purchase on any external VPS so activation will be lost because of that (because external VPS is different hardware; means: different from your computer);
- activation is per software (if you re-install Windows or if your Windows will get critical updates so one activation will be lost; or your VPS provider installed some software on the server with VPS'ses, and so on);
- different authorization methods - if you authorized in Windows as administrator from the regular user - one activation will be lost.
Does it mean, that if MT5 is run inside docker, then only one activation is needed?
- activation is per hardware (if you or your VPS provider changed something in hardware so one activation will be lost);
- if you installed your purchase on any external VPS so activation will be lost because of that (because external VPS is different hardware; means: different from your computer);
- activation is per software (if you re-install Windows or if your Windows will get critical updates so one activation will be lost; or your VPS provider installed some software on the server with VPS'ses, and so on);
- different authorization methods - if you authorized in Windows as administrator from the regular user - one activation will be lost.
Hi Sergey,
That's the thing, hardware hasn't changed, windows hasn't changed and not getting updated. Always sign in with same admin.
and I lose activation and some ea's and not on others.
it's an expensive mystery.....
Hi Sergey,
That's the thing, hardware hasn't changed, windows hasn't changed and not getting updated. Always sign in with same admin.
and I lose activation and some ea's and not on others.
it's an expensive mystery.....
It is automatic losing. If you lost activation so it may be the Windows updated, or you started any software as "run as admin", or you used this product or any external VPS (one activation is required for that).
There is no mistery because it is automatic losing detected by machine/robot.
It is automatic losing. If you lost activation so it may be the Windows updated, or you started any software as "run as admin", or you used this product or any external VPS (one activation is required for that).
There is no mistery because it is automatic losing detected by machine/robot.
Windows didn't update, automatic updates are turned off, the vps hasn't even been rebooted for weeks.
I haven't used the EA on any other computer or VPS.
I have just confirmed with ForexVPS, there hasn't been any hardware change.
I haven't started any software as 'run as admin' as I don't even know what it is.
The only difference is MT5 updated, I was forced to restart it and when it restarted all the settings disappeared and every EA had [538]
The other mistery is when I reinstalled the EA, some lost activation and some didn't????
I have just confirmed with ForexVPS, there hasn't been any hardware change.
ForexVPS?
External VPS provider?
The VPS provide may install something which may be related to OS/software/Windows updates of their server for example.
For example:
- read this post #3 about this VPS provider (and about Zomro VPS provider as well).
- And if you have error 403 in Metatrader journal so read this blog post about it:
Summary: Installation Failed - Error 403 and more
- 2023.03.25
- www.mql5.com
ForexVPS?
External VPS provider?
The VPS provide may install something which may be related to OS/software/Windows updates of their server for example.
For example:
- read this post #3 about this VPS provider (and about Zomro VPS provider as well).
- And if you have error 403 in Metatrader journal so read this blog post about it:
Summary: Installation Failed - Error 403 and more
ForexVPS is the recommend VPS of ICMarkets, if it came from the VPS, you would have thousands of customer having this issue.
I do not have 403 error just 538.
I have just restarted another terminal on my VPS and again just lost another activation.....
Nobody at MQL is helping me, I have reported this issue a number of times and every time I made to feel that I am an idiot and no idea what I am doing , but in the meantime I am losing activation for no valid reasons.
Nobody at MQL is helping me, I have reported this issue a number of times and every time I made to feel that I am an idiot and no idea what I am doing , but in the meantime I am losing activation for no valid reasons.
I replied about what I know and what I found on the forum (because I have VPS as well).
"no valid reason" ?
This VPS provider had mass issues with many many users (and I provided just some posts about it), and the provider knew about it
(and know about it now). The users opened many posts and the threads here in English forum and in Russian forum as well for trying to understand the issue about why they can not download and install their purchases ... but finally - all users discovered that this issue came from this VPS provider.
-----------------
As to helping:
Any issue should be reproduced.
Means: when I go to the service desk and tell them that I filled Community tab of Metatrader so they will ask: "can you prove it?".
I will reply: "yes, look at screenshot" -
If I have same issue and go to the service desk so they will ask the similar question:
"No hardware changes? VPS provider did not change in his server anything (server with VPS'ses; not particular VPS)? Why do you know?
Windows license and Windows activation ... how many times in a year or in a month the VPS provider is activated his Windows?
How we can know that provider is telling the true? Because a lot users had some issue with this VPS provider related to the Market ...".
-----------------
So sorry - it is impossible to help in case of exteral VPS provider - because no one knows what this VPS provider did and will do, and because VPS provider is not going to be publicly responsible for any trouble he made for many people, and because VPS provider is an external company which is not connected with MetaQuotes company at all.
And it is related to all external VPS providers.
I know it because I am using one external VPS as well.
I replied about what I know and what I found on the forum (because I have VPS as well).
"no valid reason" ?
This VPS provider had mass issues with many many users (and I provided just some posts about it), and the provider knew about it
(and know about it now). The users opened many posts and the threads here in English forum and in Russian forum as well for trying to understand the issue about why they can not download and install their purchases ... but finally - all users discovered that this issue came from this VPS provider.
-----------------
As to helping:
Any issue should be reproduced.
Means: when I go to the service desk and tell them that I filled Community tab of Metatrader so they will ask: "can you prove it?".
I will reply: "yes, look at screenshot" -
If I have same issue and go to the service desk so they will ask the similar question:
"No hardware changes? VPS provider did not change in his server anything (server with VPS'ses; not particular VPS)? Why do you know?
Windows license and Windows activation ... how many times in a year or in a month the VPS provider is activated his Windows?
How we can know that provider is telling the true? Because a lot users had some issue with this VPS provider related to the Market ...".
-----------------
So sorry - it is impossible to help in case of exteral VPS provider - because no one knows what this VPS provider did and will do, and because VPS provider is not going to be publicly responsible for any trouble he made for many people, and because VPS provider is an external company which is not connected with MetaQuotes company at all.
And it is related to all external VPS providers.
I know it because I am using one external VPS as well.
Thanks Sergey, could you tell me which external VPS you are using? and would you recommend?
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
I keep losing activation after updating MT5 and Helpdesk always say the same thing, that I have upgraded my hardware and they are not helping me.
I use a dedicated server from forexvps and it has not been modified, windows doesn't update and server hasn't rebooted for months.
Nothing changes on the server but I keep losing activation when I update MT5.
After a MT5 update, when I restart it, I lose all the settings: mql5 login, allowed server etc.... everything has to be setup again and I get loading of EA failed [538]
So every time, I have to delete the ea and re install and use up an activation. very costly when you use North East Way at $12k!
Can someone please help since help desk is not taking me seriously and think I have no idea and my server keeps getting updated every time.
Thanks
Stephan