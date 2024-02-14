I can't add symbols in the market watch window
I've just downloaded MQL5 to use with Avatrade. When I open it, I can't add symbols in the market watch window. When I right click in the market watch window, 'show all' is greyed out.
101352294 #:
Yes, I've got an Avatrade account which it's connected to, but I still can't seem to add any symbols.
I connected my MT5 to the trading account, and I can prove it, for example:
And I can right-mouse click on the Market Watch - Symbols to add the symbols I need for trading.
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