I can't add symbols in the market watch window

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I've just downloaded MQL5 to use with Avatrade. When I open it, I can't add symbols in the market watch window. When I right click in the market watch window, 'show all' is greyed out.
 
Do you have a valid trading account with this broker for MT5?
If yes so you can connect your MT5 to your trading account to check the symbols proposed by your broker.
 
Sergey Golubev #:
Do you have a valid trading account with this broker for MT5?
If yes so you can connect your MT5 to your trading account to check the symbols proposed by your broker.

Yes, I've got an Avatrade account which it's connected to, but I still can't seem to add any symbols.

 
101352294 #:

Yes, I've got an Avatrade account which it's connected to, but I still can't seem to add any symbols.

I connected my MT5 to the trading account, and I can prove it, for example:

And I can right-mouse click on the Market Watch - Symbols to add the symbols I need for trading.

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If something is wrong for you with your broker - ask your broker for support.

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