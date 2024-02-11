MT5 Backtest/Forward Test SUPER SLOW!!!

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Greetings,

My backtest/forward test of EA is super slow in MT5!!

It is taking more than 12 hours to complete 3 months backtest/forward test!


My system is Windows 7 and it is running well



An solution for this problem?! How can I make it faster ?

 
Considering that your computer and operating system setup is 15 years old, it might be worth considering an upgrade to a newer and faster system for better performance.
[Deleted]  
It's difficult to judge without access to EA source.
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