MT5 Backtest/Forward Test SUPER SLOW!!!
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Greetings,
My backtest/forward test of EA is super slow in MT5!!
It is taking more than 12 hours to complete 3 months backtest/forward test!
My system is Windows 7 and it is running well
An solution for this problem?! How can I make it faster ?