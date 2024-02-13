Green Long Bar in MT5 Backtest/Forward Test
If I am not mistaken, I think that the missing "grey" sections indicate that in those parts real tick data was not available and that "artificial" ticks were generated based on the available M1 data.
I am assuming you carried out a test with "real ticks".
On MT5, there is no need to import data via TickStory. The tick data is provided by the broker.
However, that still does not negate the possibility of missing tick data due to various reasons.
There could be data corruption of the files on your computer, or it could even be that those parts are also missing from the broker's data source.
So, verify your log files carefully and in detail, and see what the case may be.
On MT5, there is no need to import data via TickStory. The tick data is provided by the broker.
However, that still does not negate the possibility of missing tick data due to various reasons.
There could be data corruption of the files on your computer, or it could even be that those parts are also missing from the broker's data source.
So, verify your log files carefully and in detail, and see what the case may be.
As I stated, I am not absolutely sure about that. I stated that it may be the case as I deduced it.
I also assumed that the test done was with option "Every tick based on real tick data", but you did not confirm that. Can you please confirm?
I also stated that you should analyse the log files to see if that was indeed the correct deduction. Did you analyse the logs to find out?
I also assumed that the test done was with option "Every tick based on real tick data", but you did not confirm that. Can you please confirm?
The test was based on "every tick"
I also stated that you should analyse the log files to see if that was indeed the correct deduction. Did you analyse the logs to find out?
How do I find out that? From symbols ?
- 2024.02.11
- www.mql5.com
Then if it is only "Every tick" and not "Every tick based on real ticks", then my thoughts are probably incorrect. That would also explain why it is 100% quality.
No! You look at the Journal log produced by the Strategy Tester.
You should analyse it from the very beginning where it reports the collection of the data and if any anomaly is detected while preparing the data.
See if the the data contiguous or if there are any gaps.
EDIT: If you are willing to share the log file, attach it it your post so that we can analyse it.
I have done "Every Tick" and "Every Tick Based on Real Ticks" and they both give %100 Quality History
How can I get the log file? Do you want the log file for "Every Tick" Test OR "Every Tick Based on Real Ticks" Test ??
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Greetings,
Or is having History Quality 100% is enough ?