Is it easy to quickly switch between trading accounts? - page 2
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You can set up two separate trading terminals and log in to each trading account on a different terminal. This way, you can place trades almost simultaneously.
Alternatively, you may consider using a trade copier to replicate your trades from the first terminal to the second one, streamlining the process of executing trades across multiple accounts.Recommendations about such solutions are not allowed in this forum, so you should make your own search in the Market and Codebase or post your requirements as a job in the Freelance section.
How about using this method for the same account?
I have tried to use profiles for different asset groups but EA's are not working in that case
Will there be a conflict if I use a broker's customised platform together with the default MT5?
How about using this method for the same account?
I have tried to use profiles for different asset groups but EA's are not working in that case
Will there be a conflict if I use a broker's customised platform together with the default MT5?
If you want to trade with many EAs on the same account, you can do that on the same MT5 terminal.
If your EAs don't work well on the same MT5 terminal, that is a sign of a low power PC or VPS, you will not solve this problem by using another MT5 terminal.
In any case you can install another MT5 terminal of the same broker on the same computer by selecting a different destination folder upon installation.