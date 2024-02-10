Failed to migrate
Hello
I am using Vps for my Exness server. I got Singapore 3 server to migrate my chart and ea. Unfortunately it showing failed to connect.
My PC firewall disabled and test it but result same. I contacted support but they worst of customer service.
I can't change server. Only change account details option available.
Any help?
- MT4 failed to connect to server/VPS migration issue and
- Fail migration without journal log
- Installation fails Can't install free indicators on MT4 client on VPS
What is written in the logs locally and on the VPS?
I cannot get VPS to show or migrate ive deleted and reinstalled MT5, tried it on both my laptops, as soon as I log into the MQL5 from my MT 5 platofrm the problem starts, can anyone please help??
MALCOLM VENTER #:As far as I see from your screenshot - you did not fill Community tab of your Metatrader with your forum login and forum password.
I cannot get VPS to show or migrate ive deleted and reinstalled MT5, tried it on both my laptops, as soon as I log into the MQL5 from my MT 5 platofrm the problem starts, can anyone please help??
Your forum login is mventer1983 (email can not be a login).
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