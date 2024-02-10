Failed to migrate

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Hello
I am using Vps for my Exness server. I got Singapore 3 server to migrate my chart and ea. Unfortunately it showing failed to connect. 

My PC firewall disabled and test it but result same. I contacted support but they worst of customer service. 

I can't change server. Only change account details option available. 

Any help?
 
What is written in the logs locally and on the VPS?
 

I cannot get VPS to show or migrate ive deleted and reinstalled MT5, tried it on both my laptops, as soon as I log into the MQL5 from my MT 5 platofrm the problem starts, can anyone please help??


 
MALCOLM VENTER #:

I cannot get VPS to show or migrate ive deleted and reinstalled MT5, tried it on both my laptops, as soon as I log into the MQL5 from my MT 5 platofrm the problem starts, can anyone please help??


As far as I see from your screenshot - you did not fill Community tab of your Metatrader with your forum login and forum password.
Your forum login is mventer1983 (email can not be a login).
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