Fail migration without journal log

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Hi, 

I'm facing with problem I cannot resolve,


The detail tab of VPS hosting show:

And cannot migration, without any log from Journal tab, my server is singapore 02



Any hint to resolve it, I tried contact the support but not work

MetaTrader VPS
MetaTrader VPS
  • www.mql5.com
Reliable trading hosting for uninterrupted robot operations and instant trade copying
 

Check the Journal log of your MQL5 VPS for any messages or errors (not the MT5 terminal Journal).

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Check the Journal log of your MQL5 VPS for any messages or errors (not the MT5 terminal Journal).

Already check in Metatrader vps web interface, also nothing here
 
binhtran.t87 #:
Already check in Metatrader vps web interface, also nothing here

Then restart your MT5 terminal, reload your EA(s) and try migrating again.

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