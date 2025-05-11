Optimization stucked, agent over 100%

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Can someone help me with this?

I’m optimizing a new EA, everything begin correctly but then some Agents finish while others are stuck going over 100%, the overall optimization remains blocked.


Optimization at 1:53 pm


After 10 minutes not even a new pass executed 


 

Hello Luca, did you solve it? Because i have the same problem.

Thanks in advance

 
Diego2050 #:

Hello Luca, did you solve it? Because i have the same problem.

Thanks in advance

the first 500/600 passes are random passes, i mean, 
the parameters to be tested are randomly set based 
on their determined ranges

so, during this first phase, some combinations may
take more time to be calculated the others

another thing, this first 500/600 passes must be
completely finished, so it can become the base 
for the next phase which is the Genetic test


there is no way to antecipate the use of other
cores until this first phase finish completely

after it is finished, the next passes using the
genetic algorithm will make use of all cores


but for the first phase, it has to be finished even
if there are several cores, and just one is still processing
some calculation



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