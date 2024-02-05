Signal conversion issues MT5

New comment
 

Anyone know how to overcome this issue with Signals -  my broker does not have + added at end of of each currency pair. should be resolved by MQL conversion ..  

 

1. "signal copying ... is prohibited by your broker" is related to your broker which does not allow you to copy this signal
Ask your broker please.

2. "... skipped as no symbol found" is related to thr mapping. It has nothing to do with any "conversion" (because any conversion is already used in the signals). It is related to the mapping -

mapping
full explanation (thread): https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/442553
Copying signal with different broker
Copying signal with different broker
  • 2023.10.21
  • www.mql5.com
Hello traders, I wanna copy one provider with a FP markets but the problem is as you can see in attachement. Raw account XAUUSD is XAUUSDr...
 
How do I get refunded $$ back for price of signal. I subscribed less than 24hr
 
mnayalfx #:
How do I get refunded $$ back for price of signal. I subscribed less than 24hr

If less than 24 hours so - if you cancel your subscription - 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Refund Signal subscription

Eleni Anna Branou, 2019.01.22 10:19

If you unsubscribe within 24 hours of your initial subscription, you will get an automatic full refund.


The fund will come to your MQL5 forum profile (not to your Visa/Master card and not to your paypal), and you can use this fund for the next subscription for example.
New comment