Strategy Tester Issues? There are positions which does not close, Why?
Hello Everybody,
I'm working in a Ichimoku multisymbol expert advisor, but I'm receiving a strange behavior. Stops are not triggrered see this picture.
In the image prices for XTIUSD symbol are under stop loss and still the positions keep open.
Thanks for any advice
There could be a problem with the Contract Specifications of that Symbol, or there could be some other anomaly at play.
It is impossible for us to identify the issue with the information on hand.
I thought it's because of the data history (using FBS broker). I mention this because I have placed a queue for trades when they are outside of trading session time and some are not executed.
Or maybe it's due to the few resources on my laptop.
Here the position is open but not closed
Take profit price reached but not closed
Not closed
It duplicated the entries but perhaps this error comes from the same reason of not activating the stops...
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Now testing only XTIUSD, position is not placed.
Looks like missing ticks only received 202 ticks in 6 days.
Some time ago, I remember reading a post by another user, with a similar issue of positions not being closed when reaching stops in the strategy tester:
In that case, it was about the account currency being selected in the settings, that was causing the issue:
Your case seems different as your account currency is USD, but there may be a similar underlying issue common to both cases.
That is why I suspected the the Contract Specifications for that symbol may be incorrectly set.
But from your comments, it seems that it can also be caused by missing tick data.
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Hello Everybody,
I'm working in a Ichimoku multisymbol expert advisor, but I'm receiving a strange behavior. Stops are not triggrered see this picture.
In the image prices for XTIUSD symbol are under stop loss and still the positions keep open.
Thanks for any advice