Why Position is Not Closed?
Boob Wood: When the price is under take profit.Which price was under? Bid certainly. You buy at the Ask and sell at the Bid.
- Your buy order's TP/SL (or Sell Stop's/Sell Limit's entry) are triggered when the Bid / OrderClosePrice reaches it. Using the Ask±n, makes your SL shorter and your TP longer, by the spread. Don't you want the specified amount used in either direction?
- Your sell order's TP/SL (or Buy Stop's/Buy Limit's entry) will be triggered when
the Ask / OrderClosePrice reaches it. To trigger at a specific Bid price, add the average
spread.
MODE_SPREAD (Paul) - MQL4 programming forum - Page 3 #25
- The charts show Bid prices only. Turn on the Ask line to see
how big the spread is (Tools → Options (control+O) → charts → Show ask line.)
Most brokers with variable spread widen considerably at end of day (5 PM ET) ± 30 minutes. My GBPJPY (OANDA) shows average spread = 26 points, but average maximum spread = 134.
Good Explanation Thank You
I am Really Confused by Ask/Bid.
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in the following picture I t seems that the opened Sell Position must be closed in the areas which marked by "?"
But this sell position is not closed. When the price is under take profit.