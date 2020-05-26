Why Position is Not Closed?

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in the following picture I t seems that the opened Sell Position must be closed in the areas which marked by "?"

But this sell position is not closed. When the price is under take profit.


 
Boob Wood: When the price is under take profit.
Which price was under? Bid certainly. You buy at the Ask and sell at the Bid.
  1. Your buy order's TP/SL (or Sell Stop's/Sell Limit's entry) are triggered when the Bid / OrderClosePrice reaches it. Using the Ask±n, makes your SL shorter and your TP longer, by the spread. Don't you want the specified amount used in either direction?

  2. Your sell order's TP/SL (or Buy Stop's/Buy Limit's entry) will be triggered when the Ask / OrderClosePrice reaches it. To trigger at a specific Bid price, add the average spread.
              MODE_SPREAD (Paul) - MQL4 programming forum - Page 3 #25

  3. The charts show Bid prices only. Turn on the Ask line to see how big the spread is (Tools → Options (control+O) → charts → Show ask line.)
    Most brokers with variable spread widen considerably at end of day (5 PM ET) ± 30 minutes. My GBPJPY (OANDA) shows average spread = 26 points, but average maximum spread = 134.
 

Good Explanation Thank You

I am Really Confused by Ask/Bid.

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