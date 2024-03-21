MT4 displays error [No connection]
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello, I encountered a problem where MT4 shows a "no connection" error and cannot find a broker, despite having found 10 VPSs, because I rent a large number of VPSs for my clients to deposit and run MT4 on.
However, it keeps showing "no connection" without any apparent reason, even though the internet is working normally, and in some cases, even new VPSs still show [No connection].
I tried to investigate some cases where the problem occurs and noticed that most of them involve uploading the entire MT4 folder (build 1400 or below) from a PC to use it. After starting, MT4 cannot be used anymore, even if I try to install MT4 again.
This problem keeps occurring. What should I do?have checked and am absolutely certain that the problem is not with the VPS, but I would like to know the problem and its solution, yet I have never received any answer, Why?????